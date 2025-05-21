67 pc Indians open to new roles but don’t know what job titles to search for: Research

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Nearly seven in 10 young professionals (67 per cent) in India are open to new opportunities but don’t know what job titles or industries to search for, according to new research on Wednesday.

The research by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, based on a survey of 2001 employed and unemployed Indian respondents aged 18-78, showed that 65 per cent of professionals in India can explain their career goals to a friend. However, they don’t know how to search for that role, and 64 per cent find job filters confusing.

Another 74 per cent said they wish they could discover relevant roles they hadn’t thought to search for.

As job titles evolve and skills become central to hiring decisions, there is increasing demand among job seekers for easier ways to find opportunities based on their skills and goals, rather than predefined titles or keywords, the research said.

It noted that Indians define professional progress by learning something new; taking the next step with confidence and finding a role that truly fits. While the desire for purposeful growth is clear, finding the right opportunity remains a challenge.

To help job seekers find roles that align with what matters most to them, LinkedIn is rolling out a new AI-powered job search experience for Premium Subscribers.

The tool uses generative AI to understand a job seeker’s intent, skills, and goals, even if they don’t know the exact title or keyword, so they can discover opportunities in their own words.

According to Nirajita Banerjee, Sr. Managing Editor and LinkedIn Career expert to stand out from the crowd, young professionals must be strategic in applications and get comfortable with AI.

Banerjee also advised professionals to adapt to new tech but still maintain the human touch; connect with alumni, new colleagues, and friends, and engage with posts on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.