Akansha Ranjan Kapoor: Want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable, not tried before

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor values characters that connect with people and said that she's open to exploring any role that challenges her and pushes her out of her comfort zone.

Asked what kind of roles she would like to explore, Akanksha told IANS: “I don't think I'm picky about what roles I want to explore. I just know I want to find myself in places that make me uncomfortable that I've not tried before. That's very different to who I am.”

For her, genre is not that important.

Akanksha added: “So yeah, no genre, nothing in specific. But yeah, I just want to keep challenging myself and also like to do roles that you know, stay with people, that connect with people. I think it was fairly easy because the way TVF writes their characters, it's so author-backed.”

Talking about her work in “Gram Chikitsalay” and if her character arc will get evolved in Season 2, she said: “Yes, Gargi is the female lead of this series. She wasn't in this season. In this season, the character was still building. So, definitely lots and lots more of Dr. Gargi in season 2 and beyond.”

For Akanksha, playing a de-glam character like Gargi was “very easy.”

“The character of Gargi was so thoroughly written that it was very easy for me to slip into her skin. So yeah, and so I just felt like, you know, after all the prep we did and after all the readings, it was very easy or fairly easy for me to understand who she is, what her motivations are in life.”

She said it was challenging as much as any role is when “you're playing something that's so different to you.”

“But it was fun. It was exciting. So I do have, in general, a very good Hindi diction because I worked on that my whole life in film school and I've done a lot of diction classes and stuff like that, she added.

The actress watched a lot of YouTube videos of girls who are giving entrance exams and just girls from tier two villages to understand “how they speak, what the pranks they have, the nukhtas and stuff like that.”

What are her upcoming projects?

Akanksha said: “So there are two projects on streaming that I'll be starting this year or I think at the end of this year, next year, next year, that I'll hopefully start prep for this year.”

“So I can't say much about them because they're not announced but very exciting and hopefully you'll know soon,” she concluded.

