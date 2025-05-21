Aarti Ravi Demands ₹40 Lakh Monthly Alimony from Actor Jayam Ravi Amid Divorce Battle

The personal life of popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, whose real name is Ravi Mohan, is under intense public scrutiny as his divorce case with wife Aarti Ravi plays out both in court and on social media.

According to reports, Aarti Ravi has demanded ₹40 lakhs per month as alimony, and the family court has directed Ravi Mohan to respond to the demand by June 12.

The controversy began when Ravi attended a wedding in Tamil Nadu with his rumored girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis. Aarti soon shared an emotional post on Instagram, accusing Ravi of neglecting her and their children. She claimed he had repeatedly cancelled planned meetings with the kids, causing emotional distress. Her post drew widespread support from fans and celebrities alike.

In response, Ravi made his own statement, alleging that he suffered emotional and financial abuse during his marriage. He also opened up about his relationship with Keneeshaa, calling her the “light in his life during dark times.” He accused Aarti and her mother of misusing his finances, which Aarti strongly denied.

Aarti later posted a detailed response, blaming Keneeshaa for being a “third person” in their marriage and causing the relationship to fall apart. She dismissed Ravi’s claims of being “held hostage” in the marriage as absurd, sarcastically noting that it was “comical” to think a 6-foot man could be trapped by someone of her petite frame.

She further clarified that Ravi’s insistence on meeting the kids at his current residence — where he reportedly lives with Keneeshaa — made the children feel uncomfortable. Aarti said the children were only willing to meet him at familiar locations like their grandparents' home or Ravi’s office.

In conclusion, Aarti said she wishes Ravi peace and stated that she is placing her trust in the court of law to resolve the matter fairly.

As the case continues to unfold, the public remains deeply engaged in what has become one of the most talked-about celebrity breakups in recent times.