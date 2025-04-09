Khushi Kapoor shells fitness goals as she attempts a 240 kgs hip thrust

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor shelled some serious fitness goals as she attempted a 240 kg hip thrust during her latest session at the gym.

Kushi dropped a video on the stories section of her Instagram which showed her sweating it out in the gym in a stylish black athleisure. As the diva tried on a new challenge by doing a 240 kg hip thrust, her trainer assisted her in pushing her limits.

On the professional front, Khushi was last seen opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan in the romantic entertainer "Nadaaniya". She faced a lot of criticism for her questionable acting skills in the drama.

Hitting back at the trolls for criticising "Nadaaniya", Karan Johar quoted a popular song, "Kuch Toh Log Kahenge".

Addressing the media during an event, KJo said, "Bas yehi kahunga, purani film ke alfaaz hai, purane gaane ka yeh alfaaz hai, Kuch toh log kahenge, Logon ka kaam hai kehna. Chhodo bekaar ki baaton mein, Kahin beet na jaaye raina.” (People will say something or the other. It's the job of people to say something. Forget all these useless things.)

Produced by Karan, “Nadaaniyan,” marked the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi. Ever since the project premiered on Netflix, the romantic drama received widespread backlash from netizens, making it a topic of ridicule on social media.

Khushi and Ibrahim were not only criticized for their acting skills but also faced harsh remarks for their appearances.

Nevertheless, Ibrahim and Khushi have been getting a lot of support from industry insiders with prominent filmmakers such as Vikram Bhatt, Hansal Mehta, and actor Sonu Sood openly backing the two.

Helmed by Shauna Gautam, "Nadaaniya" also saw Mahima Choudhary, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in crucial roles, along with others.

The romantic comedy premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.