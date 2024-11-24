Kharge to lead Opposition strategy meeting as Parliament session kicks off on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen their collective voice and coordinate their actions in the upcoming Parliament session, the floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties are scheduled to meet at the Parliament House office of Congress President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m.

According to sources, the interaction in the meeting of opposition leaders will be aimed at formulating a unified strategy ahead of the session that begins on Monday.

The opposition parties, including Congress, CPI, CPI-M, TMC, AAP, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and others, have consistently sought to challenge the central government’s policies and agenda in Parliament. With several key issues on the agenda, from economic issues to social justice, the INDIA bloc leaders are set to discuss their collective strategy to ensure that there is no sign of disunity throughout the parliamentary proceedings.

Mallikarjun Kharge, who is an experienced leader and parliamentarian, has the skill to deal with complexities of politics. So he is expected to take a leadership role in the meeting. As the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, he has effectively spearheaded opposition strategies in the past. The floor leaders of the opposition parties will address key topics such as formulating a coordinated response to the government’s legislative agenda and discussing the approach for raising crucial national and regional issues.

The meeting is also expected to highlight the importance of unity within the opposition on various issues related to the government's policies. With the session expected to cover a range of significant topics, the opposition is keen to leverage this opportunity to make their voice heard and hold the government accountable.

The Winter Session of Parliament which is commencing from Monday (November 25) is scheduled to last until December 20. The government has listed 16 bills, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, for consideration. At the same time, the opposition is keen to raise the issues of the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

