Key accused behind attack on Bengal Police team on July 15 arrested

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) Saddam, the key accused behind the attack on a team of West Bengal Police at Kultali in South 24 Parganas district on July 15, was finally arrested early Thursday morning, officials of the state police have confirmed.

He had been absconding since the attack and was hiding at the warehouse of a pisciculture farm in the area. However, state police sources said that on receiving specific information, a team of cops raided that farm and finally arrested the accused from there.

The cops have also arrested the owner of the pisciculture farm, Mannan Khan, on charges of giving shelter to a person accused of multiple crimes. The arrested duo will be presented before a district court on Thursday and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody, confirmed a police official.

On July 15, when a team of cops reached Kultali to arrest Saddam, accused of selling fake gold, the cops were attacked by the family members and associates of the accused. Even a bullet was shot at the cops, which fortunately missed the target.

Saddam escaped amid the scuffle between his supporters and cops. Later in the investigation, the officials discovered a secret tunnel at Saddam’s residence which linked that house from underground to a nearby canal, which further connects with River Matla in the Sunderbans.

Saddam’s brother Sairul, who has been accused of shooting at the police on July 15 is still absconding. On that day, the cops arrested two women, one of whom was Saddam’s wife.

West Bengal has been in the news for quite some time for attacks on the investigating officials by the aggressive local crowd. In January this year, a team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their accompanying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were attacked by the local people while they attempted a raid and search operation at the residence of local strongman and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Again in April this year, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials were attacked after they reached Bhapatinagar in East Midnapore district to investigate the explosion there in December 2022 which killed three persons.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.