Sonam Kapoor: I did buy a lot, but borrowing clothes was more practical

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared that while she bought a lot of clothes when she was younger, borrowing them from designers proved to be more practical, something which was common internationally but not in India.

Talking about her love for fashion and clothes, Sonam said: “I just wanted to wear what I liked from the designers I knew. It was just me being myself, influenced by the education I got from my mom and my passion for fashion.”

The 39-year-old actress, who is the daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, revealed she considered designers as “stars.”

“I considered fashion designers, both international and Indian, as stars because I grew up admiring them through my mom. This wasn't about projecting an image; it was about my genuine love for fashion,” she said.

The actress added: “I realised people didn't often borrow clothes, so I started borrowing them. It didn't make sense to buy everything all the time. I did buy a lot, but borrowing was more practical.”

Being fashionable wasn’t a “strategic intent” for Sonam.

Sonam said: “This practice was common internationally but not in India, so I just did what felt right at the time. I was a 20-year-old girl, just following my passion for fashion without any strategic intent.”

The actress said she is privileged to represent the richness and diversity of Indian culture, whether through art, cinema, or fashion.

“To represent India to the world is something I am very proud of. South Asians I've met abroad also love representing their culture and appreciate when people recognise and understand it,” she said.

The actress added: “Whether it's through museums, red carpets, or any platform, I take every opportunity to showcase the beauty and richness of Indian culture.”

