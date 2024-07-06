Kevin Bacon felt invisible going out in disguise to experience ‘regular’ life

Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Hollywood actor Kevin Bacon stepped outside in disguise to experience life as a "regular person" and realised it is not fun without being recognised.

The 65-year-old actor shared his experience in a Vanity Fair article titled 'Kevin Bacon Spent a Day as a Regular Person'.

Bacon told the magazine: “I’m not complaining, but I have a face that’s pretty recognisable."

"Putting my hat and glasses on is only going to work to a certain extent. I went to a special effects makeup artist, had consultations, and asked him to make me a prosthetic disguise," he added.

After wearing fake teeth, a new nose, and glasses, the actor headed to a shopping mall in Los Angeles and was initially thrilled, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Bacon said: “Nobody recognised me.”

However, Bacon soon regretted his decision.

The actor said: “People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you'. I had to wait in line to, I don’t know, buy a ******* coffee or whatever. I was like, this *****. I want to go back to being famous.”

The actor revealed that he always wanted to be famous after seeing his father regularly getting recognised in public.

Bacon said: "In terms of giving credit to my parents, and of course, I give all the credit to them, my mother was very much on the artistic side and really encouraged acting."

"My brother was a musician, but in general, among the six of us (children), they both encouraged as much creativity as possible in everything -- dance, music, theatre, painting, sculpture, whatever. My father was famous in Philadelphia, which in some ways is a small pond, but for me, it was a big pond."

"I saw him get recognised by people when he would walk down the street, and seeing that was definitely a big driving force in my life. Frankly, I wanted to be more famous than him. And you can lay me down on the shrink’s couch. We could talk about that for a while. But it was definitely a motivator," he added.

