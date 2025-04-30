'Kesari Veer' actress Akanksha Sharma reveals how Ramleela impacted her acting Journey

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Akanksha Sharma, who will be stepping into acting with the much-awaited period action drama, "Kesari Veer" revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Ramleela", starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone impacted her journey as an actor.

Akanksha shared, "I come from a very simple background, with no filmy connections whatsoever. I was in 12th grade, preparing for my board examinations, when I happened to watch Ramleela — and that changed everything. That’s when I realized I wanted to become an actress. I didn’t grow up with this dream, but watching the film lit something in me. And now, here I am, with my debut film. I feel incredibly lucky and grateful that I got to play Rajal — a character whose battles weren’t just on the battleground, but also within."

"Kesari Veer" talks about the epic battle to protect the sacred Somnath Temple from invading forces. The seasoned warrior Vegda Ji (Suniel Shetty) stood as the unwavering guardian of his homeland, standing shoulder to shoulder with the valiant young Rajput prince, Hamirji Gohil (Sooraj Pancholi), taking on the formidable Zafar Khan (Vivek Oberoi).

In the middle of the war, Hamirji finds solace in his budding romance with the graceful Raajal (Akansha Sharma).

Produced by Kanu Chauhan under the Chauhan Studios banner, "Kesari Veer" is set to captivate audiences across the globe on May 16, 2025.

Up next, Akanksha will be seen in "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", co-starring Aman Indra Kumar. Made under the direction of Milap Zaveri, the movie revolves around themes of friendship and relationships.

Her lineup further includes an untitled action-comedy which will also be helmed by Zaveri. Thrilled about her next, Akanksha said that she is incredibly grateful to be living her dream and working on such exciting projects with amazing teams.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.