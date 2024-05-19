Keralite behind international organ racket arrested at Kochi airport

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (IANS) The main accused behind an international organ network racket in Kerala was arrested by the Nedumbassery Police at Kochi International Airport on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sabith Nasser from Valappad in Thrissur district.

Sources said that he was the main accused behind the sale of kidneys to international recipients in Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Sabith used to lure poor people in Kerala and other states and take them to Dubai and from there to Iran and Saudi Arabia for the sale of kidneys.

Police said that the donors were given a very small amount while Sabith collected huge money from the recipients' families.

Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA) 1994 was enacted to provide a system of removal, storage and transplantation of human organs for therapeutic purposes and the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs.

Transplantation of Human Organs( Amendment) Act 2011 was enacted and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Rules 2014 have been notified.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.