Jameel Khan says ‘Gullak’ character gives him a chance to step into his father’s shoes

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) The trailer of Season 4 of the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Gullak’ was unveiled on Sunday, showing a face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra home.

Actor Jameel Khan, who essays the role of Santosh Mishra, shared that the character gives him a chance to step into his father’s shoes and look at the world from his perspective.

The actor said, "Being a part of ‘Gullak’ feels like going back to my roots and family. Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career.”

“It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better. I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us.”

The show also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, Sunita Rajwar and Helly Shah.

‘Gullak 4’ drops on Sony LIV on June 7.

