Kerala teachers instructed not to 'indulge' in making reels

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21 (IANS) The Kerala Education Department has issued a new order asking teachers not to "indulge in making reels" and instead concentrate on developing knowledge, which will benefit the overall development of children.

Over the years, the Education Department conducts camps, during the summer vacations, for their teachers to ensure that they brush up on the latest developments in various subjects so this can be passed on to their students when the fresh academic year begins in June.

A government school teacher, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that the weeklong camp for teachers is presently on.

"Trouble broke out when the social media was filled with reels posted by the teachers on what was happening in the camps. There are a few activities that are scheduled, but what was put out on social media contained other things. This invited a wrath from one section of teachers, who found that what was posted had nothing to do with improving the academic capabilities of students," the teacher said.

"When this issue was taken up, the authorities decided to come out with a circular asking teachers to concentrate on issues that will benefit the children and nothing else," the teacher added.

Consequent to the order, teachers have been banned from posting reels from these camps on topics which have nothing to do with teaching.

It has also been directed that if pictures or videos have to be posted, then permission should be taken from higher authorities, and only those that are cleared by them can be posted online.

In Kerala, there are five lakh teachers teaching in state-run schools under three sections - primary, high schools and Plus 2 classes.

Across the state, there are around 12,000 schools, which include around 4,500 in the government sector, while over 7,000 are in the government-aided sector.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.