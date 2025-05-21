Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series trimmed to three matches

Lahore, May 21 (IANS) Pakistan and Bangladesh will now play a three-match T20I series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, beginning May 28.

The series, initially designed to include three One-Day Internationals and three T20Is, was first restructured into five T20Is across Lahore and Faisalabad, but has now been truncated to just three T20 Internationals, all taking place in Lahore, due to logistical adjustments and preparation timelines ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the final schedule, with the opening match scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, followed by the second T20I on Friday, May 20, and the final game on Sunday, June 1.

All three games will be hosted under lights at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium, marking the return of international white-ball action to Lahore and providing fans with a short but significant series featuring two teams looking to fine-tune their squads ahead of a major global tournament.

This series also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Pakistan cricket, with Salman Ali Agha named as captain for the series and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson taking charge of the team in his first international assignment with Pakistan.

The squad for the series was announced earlier, reflecting a blend of regulars and emerging talent who will be eager to impress in the build-up to the T20 World Cup set for next year in India and Sri Lanka.

For Bangladesh, the tour carries equal importance. The team, captained by Litton Das, is expected to land in Lahore on 25 May, with their first training session scheduled the following day. The visitors are currently in the UAE playing a T20I series, which has served as a preparatory platform leading into the Pakistan tour.

With the reduction in matches and the consolidation of venues, both boards are looking to ensure quality preparation and minimize travel-related fatigue. The SLC and PCB have also cited the need to prioritize player workload management in a packed calendar year.

Series Schedule:

First T20I: Wednesday, May 28 - Gaddafi Stadium

Second T20I: Friday, May 30 - Gaddafi Stadium

Third T20I: Sunday, June 1 - Gaddafi Stadium

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub.

