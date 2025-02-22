Kerala secures Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment proposals: Minister

Kochi, Feb 22 (IANS) Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Saturday said that the state has secured commitments of Rs 1,50,905 crores from 374 companies during the flagship Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025.

“These investments will not come tomorrow but will come after a few years. The Kerala government will now constitute a Task Force who will be vetting all the proposals submitted and will work out a plan for taking it forward,” said the minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with top IT giants where 24 companies committed an investment of Rs 8,500 crores and creating around 16,000 new jobs.

Incidentally, the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit 2025 also saw the participation of the opposition top brass Congress-led UDF.

Congress leader Chandy Oommen said that they have always wanted Kerala to flourish and will cooperate always.

On Friday Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. announced a massive Rs 30,000 crore investment in Kerala over the next five years, strengthening the state’s infrastructure and economic growth.

“The Adani group has already invested Rs 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam and is committing an additional investment of Rs 20,000 crore. This is not only India’s first trans-shipment hub, but our vision is to make Vizhinjam the largest transhipment port in this part of the region. We will be expanding the Trivandrum International Airport from 4.5M to 12M passengers, with Rs 5,500 crore. We will also be setting up a Logistics and E-Commerce hub in Cochin, and also increase our cement capacity in Cochin,” said Karan Adani.

