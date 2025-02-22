Trump administration’s information on USAID is ‘concerning’: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that the information given by the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding USAID is ‘concerning’

“Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning,” EAM Jaishankar told media persons.

He added that the government is looking into the allegations made by the Trump administration.

“My sense is that the facts will come out. The USAID was allowed here in good faith and to do good-faith activities. However, suggestions are now being laid out from the US that there are activities which have taken place in bad faith,” he added.

He further said that these developments are ‘worrisome’.

“If there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it,” EAM Jaishankar said.

Earlier, the BJP accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of indulging in anti-national activities and colluding with foreign forces to "defeat" Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom his party has failed to beat in elections.

The party said that Rahul Gandhi cannot digest the fact that PM Modi has become a global leader while seeking answers from the Congress leader about the revelation made about USAID's attempt to influence Indian elections and his links with American investor George Soros and US politician and anti-India baiter Ilhan Omar.

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s statement, detailing how USAID funding was being used to interfere in India's electoral process, the party said that the Congress has now become anti-India and accused it of joining hands with forces detrimental to India's interests.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi, along with many "patriotic journalists and organisations" responsibly raised concerns that foreign powers were interfering in India's elections, the party said.

However, the Congress has also intensified its attack on the BJP and US President Donald Trump, accusing both of brazenly lying about USAID funding to India.

The party has demanded the release of a comprehensive white paper detailing all funds received by political parties, individuals, NGOs, and organisations from international developmental agencies, aid mechanisms, and multilateral forums.

The Congress emphasised that this white paper should not be limited to USAID funding alone but should encompass financial assistance from all foreign entities operating within the framework of Indian law.

In a sharp critique aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress urged him to address allegations made by President Trump, who had claimed that the US was preparing to provide $21 million to India to increase voter turnout. The Congress party said PM Modi should confront Trump directly and refute the "baseless" claims made by the US President.

"The RSS-BJP and their entire ecosystem are making wild allegations to bolster their fabricated narrative against credible civil society members, NGOs, and political parties. These actors must not only be named and shamed in public forums but also face legal action for spreading falsehoods and misleading the nation," said Pawan Khera, Chairman of Media & Publicity (Communications Department), AICC at a press conference here on Saturday.

A report published by a leading Indian daily on Friday clarified that the $21 million in question was not directed toward India but was instead allocated to Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.