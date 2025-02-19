Kerala HC speaks tough against BJP leader P.C. George, reserves order on anticipatory bail

Kochi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, in an oral observation, pulled up top state BJP leader P.C. George as it reserved its verdict on his anticipatory bail plea in a case of allegedly making hate speech against the Muslim community during a TV channel debate.

George, 73, has a long political career and joined different political outfits at different times before forming his own party which he merged with the BJP before the 2024 general elections and became a senior party leader in the state.

In the final hearing of the matter, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan stated that India is a secular country and people should not be using caste and religion to promote enmity between different groups.

“First offender, he can escape with fine, second offender, he can escape with fine…there are sections in which second offence is given higher punishment, right?… According to me, (a) mandatory jail sentence is necessary, if there is an offence…mandatory jail sentence is necessary especially because India is a secular country…," the judge said in an oral observation.

But the counsel for George submitted that he did not intentionally make statements or speeches promoting hatred or ill will against the Muslim community, rather he was provoked during the channel debate, for which he has apologised also.

But the state staunchly opposed the bail plea, contending that George had done the same thing in the past too.

On Monday, the court observed: "He is not an ordinary man. He has a career based in politics. When the High Court says something, you are repeatedly violating it, what is the solution? Suppose I accept your condition and pass an order, tomorrow anybody can come here and violate the court orders."

George has already secured bail for two violations and now with the court reserving its orders on this case, he will have to wait till its decision comes.

