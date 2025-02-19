Shalini Passi opens up about ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ earning an IIFA nomination

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Shalini Passi, known for her stint in the popular reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives,” recently shared her excitement about the show earning an IIFA nomination.

In a statement, she opened up about the recognition and what it means for the show. Shalini shared, “This recognition at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards is a testament to the growing impact of reality storytelling. I’m beyond thrilled to celebrate this journey on such a prestigious stage, surrounded by artists, storytellers, and audiences from across the globe.”

She added, “Being part of IIFA’s grand 25th anniversary in the enchanting city of Jaipur is truly an honor. This milestone event beautifully showcases the magic of Indian cinema and its incredible power to unite cultures across the world. Rajasthan, the Land of Kings, is rich in cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and historical significance, making it even more special.”

“Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” has been nominated in the Best Reality or Non-Scripted Series at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards – ‘Where the Digital Realm Takes Centre Stage.’ Besides the original cast, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, this season featured new faces- Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor, Kalyani Saha and Shalini Passi.

Shalini is an entrepreneur and the wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of PASCO Group. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3" premiered on October 18 on Netflix.

Talking about the award show, the much-awaited Silver Jubilee celebration of the IIFA Awards will take place on March 8th and 9th, 2025, at the renowned Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. This year's event is set to be a spectacular one, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan co-hosting the IIFA 2025 for the first time. Karan Johar will serve as the host for the main ceremony, while Aparshakti Khurana will take the reins for the IIFA Digital Awards.

Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025.

