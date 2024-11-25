Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to actor Baburaj in sexual harassment case

Kochi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to popular actor Baburaj in connection with allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced after the Justice Hema Committee report was published.

Soon after the report was published in August, several popular actors started to feel the heat, when a few women came out in the open accusing stars of sexually harassing them and one such complaint came against Baburaj.

The woman, who worked at a resort owned by the actor, alleged that she suffered rape and sexual harassment between January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019.

The court stated that the FIR was lodged only on September 2 this year, after almost a five-year delay.

“On an overall consideration of material facts and rival submissions and materials placed and particularly, on comprehending the inordinate delay in registering the FIR and taking note of the principles laid down by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Siddique v State Of Kerala And Another and further there are prima facie materials to show that the petitioner and the survivor had a consensual relationship, and at this distance of time, the petitioner's custodial interrogation is not necessary….Hence I am inclined to allow his application, subject to conditions," the court said.

The complainant argued that the delay in filing the complaint arose as she was separated from her husband and did not have the courage to file the FIR.

It was after she got married again in 2023, she decided to file the complaint in 2024.

To this, the court said: "The explanation (for the delay) put forth by the petitioner is that she was since she was living separately from her husband, she could not register the FIR. I do not find the said explanation to be appealable to this court."

Allowing the actor’s bail application, the court said that he has to appear before the probe team and if an arrest is needed, he should be released on bail.

By now all those actors who had FIRs registered against them, have all got bail and these include two-time CPI-M legislator Mukesh, Siddique, Edavela Babu, Jayasurya, Ranjith, Maniyanpillai Raju, Nivin Pauly and few others.

