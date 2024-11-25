GMDA to initiate special repair of master roads & service roads in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 25 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon initiate the special repair of various master sector dividing roads and service roads in Gurugram to improve the quality and condition of these key roads and enhance the commuting experience for the citizens.

Five works pertaining to enhancing the existing master roads and service roads have been allotted to the agencies by GMDA.

The tenders of these works were approved earlier this month in the High-Powered Purchase Committee Meeting chaired by the Haryana CM.

“Over 64 Kilometers of master sector roads across the city, along with 17.2 Km of service roads, will be repaired to improve the road infrastructure in Gurugram and enhance road safety for commuters in the city. The works have been allotted to the agencies and will soon be underway,” said Arun Dhankar, Chief Engineer, Infra 1 division.

Several roads of the city have been covered in the scope of work for the benefit of the public at large who traverse along these stretches.

These include the special repair of master roads dividing Sector 23/23A, sector 18/19, Mahavir Chowk to Atul Kataria, sector 15 parts 1 and 2, New Railway Road, Old Railway Road, Civil Lines Road, sector 9/9A, Krishna Chowk to Rezangla Chowk, sector 5/6, sector 22/23, sector 7/8, and sector 21/22. Almost 28 Km of road length will undergo repair for Rs 24.70 crore.

Special repair of master roads dividing sectors 30/31, 33/34, 57 part I and II, 49/50, 69/70, 70/75, 70/70A, 25/28 and 24/26. In this work, approximately 19 km of master sector roads will be repaired for Rs 21.90 Crore.

Special repair of master roads dividing sectors 81/81A to 86/87, 90/91, 82/85 to 83/84, 87 open space to 81/86.

Approximately 8.1 Kms of road length will be repaired for Rs 20.74 Crore

Special repair of Master Road Dividing sectors 90/93, 92/95, 91/92, 92/95 Open Space and outer 91 open space.

Approximately 9.45 km of road length will be improved for Rs 24.99 Crore.

In addition to the repair and upgradation of master sector roads, GMDA is also taking up the strengthening and repair of service roads along the master roads from sector 58 to 67, Gurugram, to further enhance road connectivity and improve the overall road infrastructure in the city. In this work, over 17.2 km length of surface roads along these sectors will be repaired for Rs 24.72 crore.

The above works will be completed within nine months from the date of the start of work by the agency.

