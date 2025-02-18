Kerala HC concerned about drugs reaching schools

Kochi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday expressed its deep concern about the huge increase in drugs-related cases in the state.

A bench of Justice V.G. Arun said that this issue was even discussed in the state Assembly recently.

"We have reached a stage where the state Assembly had to suspend its regular business to consider this social menace. I read in the newspaper that on February 8th, the session was suspended to consider this issue because it has now reached the schools. This is the reality we have to deal with. We have been pushing it off saying that in Kerala it is not happening," the judge said in an oral observation.

The court made this observation while hearing a bail application filed by a person arrested for offences punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Citing statistics, Justice Arun pointed out the alarming rise of NDPS Act cases and the marked shift from the use of ganja to more dangerous synthetic drugs.

"The statistics are alarming. There were 27,000 odd arrests in NDPS crimes in 2024 alone. The increase from 2021 to 2024 is 330 per cent. There is also a marked shift from ganja to synthetic drug use. Its common use in parties and what they are calling in after parties is concerning," the judge said.

While initially stating that the bail application would be dismissed, the court ultimately agreed to list it again next week.

The court reiterated that courts have to step in when a series of NDPS crimes are registered against the same individuals.

"These NDPS offences are offences against society as a whole and there is an alarming rise in such cases ... When it comes to subsequent crimes for NDPS offences, the court has to step in and cancel the bail," it observed.

Of late the commercial capital of the state- Kochi is now seen as the hub of the drug mafia and the most alarming thing is even young women have fallen trap to this dangerous habit.

