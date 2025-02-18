Priyanka Chopra channels her inner Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra stays on top of her social media game. Recently, the diva took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a stylish mirror selfie.

Posing in a gray crop top with matching baggy pants, PeeCee wrote, "Channeling my inner @urmilamatondkarofficial".

We can hear the track "Mangta Hai Kya" from Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan's 1995 movie "Rangeela" playing in the background.

Prior to this, she used social media to drop a bunch of nostalgic pictures from her childhood, teens, and the initial phase of her career.

Not just that, the stunner also penned the story behind each and every photograph in the caption. She wrote, “As I was clearing up my photo library, I found some fun snippets of my life.

1: Fashion first. Moms sunnies, Dads bike (make was Rajdoot I think) 1983 2: As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982

3: it was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987

4: fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year

5: My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994 6: Camphor hospital grounds Barielly”.

She went on to share, “7: Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. 1995

8: Boston. major upgrade in confidence 1997

9: 90s baby. Stylin’ with @irf.ahm 1997

10: my first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999

11: First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999

12: Miss India official portrait shot by @atulkasbekar

13: Miss india contestant. 2000

14: Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002

15: Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans, why don’t ask! 2008

There’s so much more that happened after that, but will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia”.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra is reported to be in India to shoot for SS Rajamouli's next, temporarily named, "SSMB29", alongside Mahesh Babu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.