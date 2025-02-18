Kerala CPI-M blasts AI but uses it to resurrect Nayanar

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (IANS) The Kerala unit of the CPI-M is no stranger to contradictions, and its latest stance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a prime example.

State party secretary M.V. Govindan recently praised AI, highlighting its benefits, but just days later, he reversed his position and sharply criticized it.

Adding to the irony, the party on Tuesday released a video promoting the upcoming CPI-M state party conference in Kollam next month. The video features a digital recreation of E.K. Nayanar, the legendary three-time former CPI-M Chief Minister. In the brief video, Nayanar urges party members to ensure the success of the upcoming conference.

Nayanar passed away in 2004 at the age of 84.

While the video has been well-received, the document set to be discussed at the conference talks about the dangers of AI.

Govindan’s flip-flop on AI has sparked online debates.

Last month, during a party meeting, he argued that AI could lay the foundation for a socialist transformation, claiming that AI would replace 60 per cent of the workforce, leading to a loss of purchasing power among them. This, he suggested, would result in the bourgeoisie accumulating vast wealth without a market for their products, deepening the crisis and necessitating wealth redistribution -- a move towards socialism.

However, after facing widespread criticism, Govindan reversed his position a few days later, warning that AI would only concentrate wealth in corporate hands and worsen unemployment, deepening societal inequalities.

This contradictory stance is nothing new for the CPI-M, which has historically shifted its position on various issues, from opposing tractors and computers to self-financing professional colleges and private universities. Each time they change their stance, the party's stock response is, "Times are changing, and if we don’t adapt to the new world order, Kerala will be left behind."

