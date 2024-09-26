Kejriwal slams BJP for 'halting' development in Delhi, thanks Supreme Court for bail

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of deliberately halting development work in the national capital during his absence.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal, who recently secured bail from the Supreme Court, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his power to derail Delhi's progress.

"With the blessings of God and the support of the people of Delhi, I stand here today after being released from jail. The opposition may be disheartened to see both me and (former Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia here today," he said.

Acknowledging the Prime Minister's political influence, Kejriwal remarked: "PM Modi is very powerful, with vast resources. But he is not God. There is a higher power that stood with us, which is why the Supreme Court granted me bail today."

He claimed that the BJP had intentionally sabotaged Delhi's infrastructure during his absence, citing the deterioration of roads around Delhi University as an example.

"When I got out of jail, people told me the roads in Delhi University had worsened. I inspected them with the Chief Minister (Atishi) and requested her to order repairs, which she promptly did," he said.

Kejriwal further revealed that during a conversation with a senior BJP leader, he was told that his arrest was intended to halt Delhi's development.

"I was shocked. How can anyone take pleasure in ruining the lives of 2 crore people in the capital? How can politics stoop so low?" he questioned.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of focusing on tarnishing AAP's image instead of working for the people. He pointed out that the BJP had failed to win Delhi's elections for 27 years and was now resorting to obstruction tactics.

"You are the Union government with immense resources. If I built 500 Mohalla clinics, what's stopping you from building 5,000? If Manish Sisodia built 700 schools, why can’t you build 7,000? The public will notice that," he added.

Kejriwal also criticised the BJP for suspending key public services in his absence, including bus marshals, pensions for the elderly, and pilgrimage trips for senior citizens. He argued that these actions would only hurt the BJP's standing with the public.

"The public isn't foolish. They watch everything silently, and on election day, they will express their discontent through their votes. Stopping work won't get you votes; delivering better work will," he stressed.

Kejriwal also defended his integrity, asserting that the people of Delhi believe he is "absolutely honest" and committed to their welfare.

He challenged the BJP, stating, "They jailed five of our top leaders, but our party remains strong. I challenge them to jail just two of their own leaders, and their party will collapse."

Reflecting on his jail experience, Kejriwal mentioned that despite being charged under a law that typically denies bail, the Supreme Court granted him bail.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Delhi, promising to resume all halted development work.

He sarcastically urged the BJP to restart pilgrimage trips for senior citizens, even suggesting that they embark on a pilgrimage themselves.

