Anupam Kher unveils his character from the upcoming film

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and shared the character intro poster from his upcoming drama film ‘The Signature’.

Taking to his photo-sharing platform, Anupam who has 7.4 million followers on Instagram shared his poster from the film in which he’ll be essaying the role of Arvind.

Anupam wrote a caption that read, “When his world comes crashing down, the realities of relationships start to unfold for Arvind. How will he cope?"

The poster features some snapshots from the film, two pictures showing the ‘Karma’ fame actor on a blue background and one long image of him while holding a bag on his shoulder.

The poster mentioned, “Anupam Kher as Arvind” with a line that gives an idea about the state of his character in the film, “A husband torn between love and hope.

Soon after, his post went online, die-hard supporters of the ‘Taqdeerwala’ actor took to his comments section and expressed their excitement.

A fan wrote, “Looks amazing sir! (with a clap emoji) Looking forward to the movie”.

Another one wrote, “Perfect one Sir, eagerly waiting for the release”.

‘The Signature’ is helmed by renowned filmmaker Gajendra Ahire, best known for his cult-classics ‘Nilkanth Master and Sumbaran’. It is a remake of his 2013 film Anumati, which won critical acclaim.

The film also features, Mahima Chaudhary, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film is bankrolled by K.C. Bokadia and Vinod S. Chaudhary which is all set to premiere on October 4, 2024 on the Zee5 streaming platform.

On the work front, Anupam is all set to feature in the political drama 'Emergency' which is helmed by Kangana Ranaut. The film also features Kangana Ranaut, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late Satish Kaushik in crucial roles.

Anupam Kher will also feature in ‘Vijay 69’, helmed by Akshay Roy and he has also joined forces with director Mahesh Bhatt for his 543rd film titled, ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’.

The upcoming film marks their collaboration after 28 years of their 1992 action-drama ‘Maarg’.

‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ also features Esha Deol, Adah Sharma, and Ishwak Singh in lead roles. The film is based on the real-life story of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of the Indira IVF.

–IANS

ays/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.