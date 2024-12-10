Kejriwal has 'destroyed' Delhi, say locals on 'Sheesh Mahal' row

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Delhi residents have criticised AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the BJP released a video of his former official residence, what the party refers to as 'Sheesh Mahal'.

The controversy surrounding the luxurious renovations of 'Sheesh Mahal', has intensified after Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva released a video showcasing the extravagant upgrades.

Sachdeva posted the video on social media platform X, accusing Kejriwal of indulging in opulence at taxpayers' expense. He alleged that the AAP leader spent Rs 45 crore on lavish renovations, including high-end fittings and a spa-like room with a Rs 50-lakh jacuzzi, dubbing it a "7-star resort built with public money."

Speaking to IANS, Delhi residents echoed these sentiments, taking potshots at Kejriwal for abandoning his promises of simplicity and transparency.

Dilip Kumar, a resident of Rohini, said, "The Sheesh Mahal is the biggest corruption. He used to claim he would travel in an autorickshaw and had an old WagonR. Now, he's roaming in cars worth Rs 50-60 lakh. The water supply is filthy and erratic. He promised to transform Delhi into New York, instead, he has destroyed it."

Brijesh Mahajan, another resident, expressed disappointment, stating, "Kejriwal vowed to live as a common man, but he has only betrayed Delhi. He joined four bungalows to build this Sheesh Mahal. We have not seen a more deceptive politician after independence."

Another Rohini local, Rahul Agarwal, highlighted Kejriwal's alleged hypocrisy, recalling, "He swore on his children that he wouldn't ally with Congress but later did. If he can break promises to his own children, how can he serve the public?"

Sumit, another resident, said, "Kejriwal is an educated thief. We believed in him because he seemed like one of us. But Yamuna is still polluted, and he has only blamed the central government for everything."

North West Delhi resident Mahender told IANS, "This was the public's money that Kejriwal used to make his Sheesh Mahal. This is not right; he did wrong. If he had used this money for the employment generation, then it would have been a lot better. I do not think that people will support the AAP now."

In Shastri Park, elderly women voiced concerns about unfulfilled pension promises, while others complained about dirty water and worsening civic conditions. "Kejriwal has ruined Delhi," one resident remarked.

The BJP's allegations gained traction as National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa called the renovations "the biggest proof of Kejriwal's hypocrisy."

He accused the former Chief Minister of maintaining a public image of simplicity while living in luxury that could rival the wealthy.

The controversy has reignited debates over governance and accountability, with the BJP accusing Kejriwal of neglecting Delhi's pressing issues, such as water quality, pollution, and public welfare, during his tenure.

Meanwhile, the BJP has intensified its campaign, warning voters against what it calls "false promises and deceitful politics."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.