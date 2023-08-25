Kejriwal deliberately creating constitutional crisis in Punjab: Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Aug 25 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed on Friday that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is deliberately creating a constitutional crisis in Punjab by directing AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to adopt a confrontationist attitude with the Governor so that the party could play the victim card in case President's Rule is imposed in the state ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement issued here, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “After AAP’s failure to project itself as a victim on the issue of Delhi Services Act, Kejriwal is now misguiding the Punjab Chief Minister with the ulterior motive of taking political advantage nationally in case the government is dismissed.

“By doing so, AAP is betraying the mandate of Punjabis who will never trust the party again in case it runs away from its responsibilities in such a manner.”

Asserting that there is a total collapse of governance in the state, the SAD leader said, “the Governor has pointed out the government’s failure to submit an action taken report on sale of drugs from 66 liquor vends in Ludhiana, as detected by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Besides this, the Governor has also referred to several reports from various agencies regarding the rampant availability and abuse of drugs in Punjab. The Chief Minister’s silence on this issue indicates the AAP government is hand-in-glove with drug traffickers and is providing a protective shield to them.”

Stating that the Chief Minister could not block questions on the issue of rampant increase in drug trafficking, including synthetic drugs, which are claiming lives on an everyday basis, Cheema said, “Punjabis are also clamouring for action against the drug traffickers, but recent reports indicate that the drug mafia is being patronised by AAP ministers and legislators.

"Taking action against the drug mafia is in public interest and the Chief Minister should submit an action taken report in this regard to the Governor as well as Punjabis at large."

Asserting that the AAP government has failed on all fronts, Cheema said, “We are witnessing a humanitarian crisis with farmers in doldrums because the AAP government is refusing to release fair compensation for the loss of crops and property.

"Similarly, the civil society is also in a state of turmoil due to breakdown in the law and order situation, with narco-terrorism coupled with gangster raj resulting in the flight of capital besides leading to a feeling of insecurity among Punjabis."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.