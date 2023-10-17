Kejriwal approves Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator, Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023, which aims to promote eco-friendly and sustainable transportation while elevating the service quality. The proposal has now been sent to the Lt Governor's office for further consideration.

Under the scheme, commercial vehicle fleets are mandated to gradually transition to electric mobility, reducing air pollution and promoting eco-friendly transport.

"By 2030, all aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce companies in Delhi are required to shift their entire vehicle fleet to electric vehicles," officials said.

The scheme permits the operation of electric bike taxis, subject to specific operational guidelines outlined in the scheme. To ensure customer satisfaction, the scheme also establishes stringent standards for service quality, including vehicle cleanliness, driver conduct, and the prompt resolution of customer complaints.

The scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities operating within the national capital, provided they have 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet and utilise a digital platform like an app or web portal to connect with customers.

All existing and new operators must obtain a licence within 90 days of the scheme's notification or before commencing operations, the officials said. These licences are valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, though electric vehicles are exempt from fees. Furthermore, a 50 per cent rebate is offered for vehicles less than two years old.

The scheme is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations incurring monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 100,000 per instance.

"It marks a significant milestone in Delhi's fight against pollution. With this, Delhi has become the first state/UT in India, and among very few cities globally, to mandate a time-bound transition of commercial vehicle fleets of aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce entities to zero-emission electric vehicles," said Kejriwal.

"The scheme also paves the way for the launch of electric bike taxi services in Delhi. Delhi government is committed to take all possible measures to improve transport services for the people of Delhi, while promoting green, sustainable urban mobility," he added.

As per the scheme, the target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet for aggregators has been set at 100 per cent for two-wheelers. While three-wheelers have to achieve the target of 10 per cent EVs in the new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years.

For four-wheelers, aggregators have to achieve the target of 5 per cent EVs in the new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in 5 years.

"The entire fleet of all aggregators, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030," according to the scheme.

For delivery service providers, the scheme has set the target for introduction of EVs in the new fleet of two-wheelers and three-wheelers at 10 per cent in six months, 50 per cent in two years and 100 per cent in four years. While four-wheelers have to achieve the target of five per cent EVs in the new fleet in six months, 50 per cent in three years and 100 per cent in five years. The entire fleet of all delivery service providers, old and new, has to transition to EVs by April 1, 2030.

