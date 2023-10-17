Punjab hits the highest ever T20 total in Indian cricket history

Ranchi, Oct 17 (IANS) Punjab created history by smashing the highest over T20 total by any Indian cricket team, 275/6 against Andhra Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, here on Tuesday.

Abhishek went on to score 112 runs in just 51 balls as Punjab posted a mammoth total of 275 for 6 in their 20 overs, beating the previous record of 263 set by IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

This is the highest total in Indian T20 cricket (SMAT or IPL) and fourth highest overall in T20 cricket history. Punjab went past Mumbai's record, who smashed 258 runs against Sikkim in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy edition.

The explosive Punjab batting also broke the previous record (RCB, 21 sixes) of most sixes by a team in a T20 match.

With the help of 9 sixes each by Abhishek and Anmolpreet, 2 of Naman Dhir, and 1 of Prabhsimran, Punjab hit as many as 22 sixes in the match.

Andhra Pradesh lost the match by 15 runs as they managed to score 170/7 in their 20 overs in reply to Punjab's historic total.

