Kejriwal appeals to people in Punjab: 'Give us all 13 Lok Sabha seats'

Ludhiana, May 28 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the people of Punjab to give them all 13 seats, asserting that then only the state will reverberate in the Lok Sabha.

Campaigning for party’s AAP candidate in Ludhiana, Ashok Parashar Pappi, Kejriwal said that a year ago he and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann had held several meetings with traders in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Mohali.

He said before his party’s government was formed, the condition of business and industry in Punjab was so bad that the industries were leaving Punjab and going to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and the surrounding states.

“Within the last two years, the trend of industries leaving Punjab has stopped and new industries are coming to Punjab. Punjab, under the Mann government, got investments of Rs 56,000 crore. Foreign companies are also now buying land for industries here. After Jamshedpur, Tata Steel's biggest plant is now being set up in Punjab,” Kejriwal added.

Punjab will go to the polls for all 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.

