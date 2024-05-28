Boxing World Qualifiers: Nishant outclasses Otgonbaatar in two minutes, Abhinash loses a close bout

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Nishant Dev outclassed his Mongolian opponent in just over two minutes in the 71kg second round to reach the pre-quarterfinal stage while Abhinash Jamwal was unlucky to be knocked out in the 63.5kg category at the 2nd Boxing World qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday.

Nishant Dev began with a flurry of punches against Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdeneto to force a standing count in the very first minute. A combination of a jab and cross-hook led to another standing count and the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) with 58 seconds still left to play in Round 1.

Earlier, Jamwal fought back with gumption after losing a close first round against Colombia’s Jose Manuel Viafara Fory.

He clearly dominated the third and final round forcing a tie on points from all five judges. As per the rules, the judges were asked again to weigh the performance and decide the winner; all of them then finally voted in Fory’s favour after a long deliberation to seal the final score of 5:0 for the Colombian.

The third Indian boxer, Sachin Siwach will take on Frederik Jensen of Denmark in the 57kg round of 32 bout later in the day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.