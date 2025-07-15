Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi meet I4C officials ahead of 'Special Ops 2.0' release

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Ahead of the release of "Special Ops 2" on July 18, actors Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi, and director Shivam Nair visited I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) in Delhi.

They spoke about cyber crime with Shri Rajesh Kumar, I.P.S. - CEO, I4C; Nishant Kumar, Director, I4C and Roopa M, Director, I4C.

Talking about the meet, Menon, who returns to play Himmat Singh in the series, said, "Our visit to I4C, MHA was eye-opening, where cyber experts shared real threats our nation faces, adding a whole new gravity to our work as actors. Standing in the war room, watching live data feeds and real-time threat interception, gave me deep respect for the officers safeguarding India’s digital sovereignty. They’re our real soldiers and this is the spirit of unseen heroes that Special Ops celebrates."

Sethi aka Naresh Chaddha added, “I had the unique honour of visiting the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under MHA, where I not only interacted with but also learned from the real heroes—India’s senior-most cybersecurity officials who work relentlessly to protect our digital frontiers. Moderating an insightful session alongside the cast and hearing firsthand the experiences of those who tackle cyber threats daily was both humbling and inspiring. Their stories—real, raw, and deeply impactful—gave us a new perspective on the challenges they face and the responsibility they carry.”

'Special Ops 2' director added, “With Special Ops 2, our goal has always been to craft a narrative that feels real, immediate, and rooted in the world we live in today. From reading and researching, to writing and shooting a season rooted in cyber intelligence—and now, meeting the real heroes behind it—it truly feels like a full-circle moment. It was an honour to meet and understand the work of I4C in such depth.”

The Spokesperson of I4C, said, “Shows like Special Ops play a crucial role in creating public awareness. By blending entertainment with realism, they spark conversations that matter. Meeting Kay Kay Menon, Parmeet Sethi and director Shivam Nair was a privilege. Their curiosity, humility, and respect for the work MHA is doing made the session truly impactful. Government officials often work behind closed doors, so it's heartening to see JioHotstar and Friday Storytellers bring these issues to the forefront and represent them with such integrity."

