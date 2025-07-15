The Bhootnii OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sanjay Dutt's Horror Thriller?

Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy starrer horror comedy titled The Bhootnii opened to middling reviews when it was released theatrically on May 1st, 2025. While the ambition of the makers to make the movie look like a grand spectacle was surely appreciated, The Bhootnii failed to move audiences to the big screens. Now, it's back to give the chills and the thrills on streaming.

The Bhootnii OTT Release: Full Details

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Zee Studios, The Bhootnii will be available to stream for fans on their OTT platform Z5 from July 18th. Despite the mixed theatrical reception, The Bhootnii could very well receive love from streaming audiences owing to the popularity of the horror comedy genre.

Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role in the movie, and it's his presence that steers the latter half forward. Mouni Roy, on the other hand, has yet another powerful role to portray, and with it being a while for a good horror comedy drop on streaming, The Bhootnii could be that one film that audiences would love to see, and it remains to be seen how well the movie performs once it lands on OTT.

Z5 has got an intriguing slate of releases lined up for the month of July, and The Bhootnii definitely ranks at the top.