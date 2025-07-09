Kay Kay Menon lauds Neeraj Pandey for writing ‘well etched out’ antagonists

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Kay Kay Menon, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the hit streaming show ‘Special Ops’, has lauded show creator Neeraj Pandey for fleshing out perfectly mounted characters in all his projects.

Kay Kay Menon recently spoke with IANS, and said that a well carved out antagonist in Neeraj Pandey’s projects are constant given films like ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ and others. Naturally, with cyber warfare being the key theme in the second season, ‘Special Ops’ is no different.

The actor told IANS, “I think, in Neeraj's writing, the antagonist is well etched out. He never, he never lets that go.You read the script, and you realise that this entire thing, you're giving body to it, through the script. Now it's up to the actor to perform it, but it's just that it's all there. Script mein maal poora hai (the entire material is there in the script). So that's one thing which Neeraj always does”.

He further mentioned, “It's like the tougher the villain is in terms of depth, that much it becomes my character Himmat Singh's challenge, and for his entire team too. So it requires that kind of gallantry to tackle. So it becomes a nice cat and mouse chase. But it's big, everything is big”.

Earlier, the actor had said that his process of approaching a character is “boring” but works big time for him.

Talking about his process of approaching a character, he had said, “It's about being with the script. Not necessarily thinking about it or brainstorming about it all the time. Because I seriously believe that the more you're with the script, at the end, it'll give you something very unique. That's what I wait for. It's a magic lamp. Suddenly, it emerges. It's there in your mind. The script is there”.

“I don't really invest in terms of, ‘What do I do with this? How do I play this scene?’. No. I wait it to come to me. It's like a good batsman will allow the ball to come to the bat. Like a test match”, he added.

‘Special Ops 2’ is set to stream on JioHotstar from July 18, 2025.

