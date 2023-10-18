Kavya Agarwal wins UK’s Deputy High Commissioner for a Day contest

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (IANS) Kavya Agarwal, a 22-year-old student from Gurugram, has been declared the winner of the UK’s Deputy High Commissioner for a Day contest.

Kavyasecured the title for the northern India region, comprises Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Tanya Sood, another talented young woman from Ambala, was adjudged the runner-up in the competition.

Kavyaand Tanya had the unique opportunity to engage with BritishDeputyHighCommissionerCaroline Rowett and other members of the BritishDeputyHighCommission in Chandigarh.

Their experience extended to Patiala, where they had an enriching interaction with Punjab Police constable Gulab Singh Shergill, a passionate advocate for women’s cricket in rural areas, and his enthusiastic group of young female cricketers.

BothKavyaand Tanya joined Caroline Rowett in a thought-provoking meeting with PatialaDeputyCommissionerSakshi Sawhney, during which they delved into the topic of women in leadership and exchanged ideas on promoting women's rights and empowerment.

KavyaAgarwalis currently working as a full-time content marketer, in addition to her role as a teaching volunteer. She completed her BA (Hons) in English from Kalindi College, University of Delhi.

Tanya Sood is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Political Science at the University of Delhi, following her completion of a BA (Hons.) in Political Science from Miranda House, University of Delhi.

The competition serves as a remarkable platform for young women to raise awareness about girls' rights and the crucial role of women in leadership positions.

It aligns with the ongoing efforts of the UK and India to empower women and girls, helping them realise their full potential.

