Katihar firing incident: Deceased's father seeks action against accused cops

Patna, July 28 (IANS) The father of one of the persons killed on Wednesday after the police opened fire in Katihar during a protest filed an application on Friday at a police station, seeking registration of FIR under the IPC section of murder against the police personnel behind the incident.

Sonu Shah was killed during police firing in Barsoi block on July 26. His father Manik Chand Shah claimed that the police personnel shot him in head.

"Sonu went there to help his elder brother, Monu Shah, who is a 'service agent' in the electricity office in Barsoi. Monu was present there when stone pelting was happening. However, Sonu became a victim of police firing. The police officers present there shot my son in the head.

"Later, we took him to Katihar medical college and hospital where he died during the treatment later at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night," Shah mentioned in his application to the Barsoi SHO.

Besides Sonu Shah, one Mohammad Khurshid, was also killed in the police firing, while another person sustained injuries.

Two persons were killed and another injured as police opened fire when a protest demonstration turned violent in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Barsoi block when local villagers were staging a dharna at the block office with a demand to provide uninterrupted power supply in the region.

The area is facing electricity scarcity for the last few weeks and this is badly affecting their farming and irrigation. The villagers have claimed that the absence of rain led to a drought-like situation and they may face heavy loss if plantation of paddy does not take place at time.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.