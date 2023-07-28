Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi soak in Kashmir's beauty, indulge in shikara ride

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Basking in the success of their film 'The Kashmir Files', the director-producer duo Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife Pallavi Joshi are now soaking in the beauty of Kashmir, as they went on a shikara ride on Dal Lake in Srinagar after promoting their new series 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'.

The duo had earlier announced the series which will unveil the dark truths of the Kashmir Genocide and proceeded to unveil the trailer at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, amid a series promotions in Kashmir.

Later, while sipping the traditional Kashmiri Kahwa chai, the couple also revealed that they had long been craving for some relaxing moments in between their strenuous work schedules and nothing could have been better than choosing Kashmir.

Talking about the beauty of Kashmir and Dal Lake, Vivek Agnihotri said: "Yeh Vishwa ki sabse khubsoorat jagah hai aur yeh sabse khubsoorat lake hai (this is the most beautiful place in the world and this is the most beautiful lake)".

Pallavi Joshi further added that the shikara ride made her remember the unforgettable memories picturing Shashi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Sharmila Tagore.

As such, she believes that Kashmir has truly laid the foundation of Indian cinema and will continue to do so in the future as well. Indeed, that is not far from the truth because Kashmir before the onset for terrorism and disturbance in 1990's was the hotspot of Bollywood for shooting their movies, shooting their most picturesque scenes in areas such as Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kupwara along with many areas of Jammu such as Rajouri, Raichi, Poonch etc.

As Shikaras represent the aspect of romance, Vivek elaborated on his equation with Pallavi at home saying, "Ghar pe direction nahi order chalta hai. Pehle main order se ladhta tha lekin ab bas wohi hai, that's it. Unity in diversity. Ek ka order hai aur ek follower hai."

When asked about family vacations, "Main toh proud Mumbaikar hoon, born and raised in Mumbai. Mujhse toh bhai paani aur samundar kabhi chutne nahi wala hai. Mujhe samundar se bohot pyaar hai (I'm a proud Mumbaikar, born and raised in Mumbai, the sea and water will never leave me metaphoricall)," Pallavi Joshi concluded.

While Vivek Agnihotri loves scripting his films amid hilly regions, Pallavi Joshi finds solace on the lake front.

While 'The Kashmir Files' touched the hearts of Indian audiences and became an unexpected box office superhit even garnering praise abroad in countries such as the US, France and Israel, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' is a series which explores the untold truth of the Kashmiri Pandits straight from the horses’ mouth.

The series has been made after four years of research and aims to capture the historical, ethnical, and geopolitical details, encapsulating the events, mistakes, crimes, and circumstances that led to the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990’s after the onset of terrorism.

The series will further go on to portray all the events ranging from separatism, radicalisation and both cross-border and internal-terrorism which eventually led to the abrogation of Article 370 and its repercussions on present day Kashmir today.

Woven together through real life anecdotes, survivor testimonies and archived footage 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' will shine light on many of the uncomfortable and disturbing realities, and will have its premiere soon on ZEE5.

