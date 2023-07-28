Katihar firing: 'Deaths didn't happen due to police firing'

Patna, July 28 (IANS) Two days after two persons were killed in police firing in Bihar's Katihar district, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police claimed the bullets fired by the police personnel were not responsible for the deaths.

Katihar Superintendent of Police, Jitendra Kumar, and District Magistrate, Ravi Prakash claimed during a press conference that the distance between the police and protesters was "quite significant".

Kumar also released the CCTV footage of the spot from where an unidentified man was seen emerging coming from the same place where Mohammad Khurshid was killed. The man was also firing on two more persons.

"After committing the crime, he managed to escape as there was a huge crowd. When we analysed the CCTV footage, the distance between the bodies and the position of police personnel was quite long. It is not possible to hit someone from that distance. We also scanned the CCTV camera installed on the top of the sub-divisional office and found an unidentified person shooting two persons from a close range," Kumar said.

"We are making efforts to identify the accused. Some anti-social elements, in a pre-planned manner, tried to disturb the peace. We have registered FIR against 41 people and over 1,200 unidentified individuals in Barsoi police station," Kumar added.

The police officer further said: "We will inform the media of all the facts. I also appeal to the mediapersons to not show any video without cross-checking with the authorities. Some anti-social elements are trying to disturb the peace in the region and doctored videos may send wrong messages among common people."

Katihar District Magistrate Ravi Prakash said: "The place where the body of Sonu was found is behind a tree. The police personnel were standing quite far from the tree. Sonu Shah (22) sustained a gunshot injury on his head and it is not possible to take aim from such a long distance."

