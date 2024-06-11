From Kashmir to criminal laws: Home Minister Amit Shah has his hands full

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) The newly-formed Modi 3.0 government has unveiled its ministerial portfolios, ushering in a new era of governance.

With the Big 4 assuming their ministerial roles, a blend of continuity and change characterises the administration.

Amit Shah has assumed the pivotal role as the Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) for a second consecutive term, underscoring a commitment to continuity in addressing critical internal security matters.

Here's an overview of the challenges awaiting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Facing an extensive array of responsibilities, Amit Shah's foremost challenge lies in implementing the new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

These laws are set to replace the antiquated British-era statutes such as the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

With the Centre's notifications indicating their enforcement from July 1, Shah has less than three weeks to ensure their seamless execution.

Another significant challenge facing Amit Shah is terrorism.

As the Home Minister, he is tasked with crafting strategies to counter the persistent threat of terrorism, especially in regions like Jammu and Kashmir where it is resurfacing.

A stark reminder of this challenge emerged when terrorists targeted a bus in J&K's Reasi district on Sunday, leading to the loss of 10 pilgrims' lives.

Addressing the ethnic violence in Manipur is yet another pressing task for Amit Shah. The northeastern state has been embroiled in ethnic conflicts for over a year now.

MHA must also remain vigilant against the threats posed by the Khalistani outfits, particularly given the recent events such as Amritpal Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Khadoor Sahib, despite being incarcerated.

Singh's electoral success could pose challenges for the security agencies, as he has been accused of promoting separatist ideologies in the recent past.

Also, restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be a top priority for the Home Minister.

Under his leadership, the Home Ministry must also guarantee violence-free Assembly elections in the region.

Mitigating cybercrime is another challenging task that the MHA has to deal with promptly.

