Kashi Vishwanath temple sees four-fold increase in donations

Varanasi, June 24 (IANS) The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi has witnessed a record four-fold increase in donations, including by pilgrims from across the globe in the past seven years.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said the income of Kashi Vishwanath Dham from offerings, donations, tickets, and revenue from newly constructed buildings on the premises had increased four times in the past seven years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, there was a decline in the number of devotees, but an unprecedented increase was recorded in subsequent years.

The CEO said that the temple's annual income had earlier been Rs 20.14 crore, while in the recently concluded 2023-24 financial year, it rose to Rs 86.79 crore.

Since the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on December 13, 2021, the number of devotees visiting the temple reached 16.22 crore by May 2024 and the income of the Trust too saw significant growth.

The expansion and modernisation of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham made the shrine areas more accessible, attracting a growing number of Shiva devotees from all over the world with every passing day.

After the renovation of the Dham, numerous facilities have been added and the ease of darshan has further boosted tourism in Kashi.

The holy city of Kashi has been a pilgrimage site for followers of Sanatan Dharm since time immemorial.

Kashi now offers world-class facilities and it has become easier to reach the city from every part of the globe, increasing the influx of devotees.

