Kartavya Bhavan reflects Centre's commitment to build Viksit, Atmanirbhar India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated the newly-constructed Kartavya Bhavan to the nation, asserting that this new construction reflects the Centre's commitment to building a 'Viksit' and 'Atmanirbhar' India.

He inaugurated the Kartavya Bhavan-03 at Kartavya Path in New Delhi earlier in the day and also visited an exhibition related to the construction of the Kartavya Bhavan-03, showcasing the building's modern features and highlighting the aspects of the building constructed to ensure environmental sustainability.

Following this, PM Modi took to X and posted, "Kartavya Bhavan, on the path of duty, is a symbol of our unwavering commitment and continuous efforts toward serving every individual. It will not only help in swiftly delivering our policies and schemes to the people but will also provide a new momentum to the country's development. I am deeply proud to dedicate this building, an example of state-of-the-art infrastructure, to the nation."

Stressing that Kartavya Bhavan reflects the Modi government's "commitment to building a 'Viksit' and 'Atmanirbhar' India," the Prime Minister said, "Today, the nation has witnessed the tireless hard work and determination of our labouring brothers who have shaped it. I am extremely delighted to interact with them."

PM Modi also planted a sapling in the courtyard of the newly-constructed complex, aligning with this 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

"Full attention has been given to environmental protection in the construction of Kartavya Bhavan, for which our country is committed. Today, I also got the fortunate opportunity to plant a sapling in its courtyard," he posted.

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will address a public gathering at the same venue at approximately 6.30 p.m.

The inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan–03 marks a significant milestone in the ongoing Central Vista redevelopment project.

As the first of several upcoming Common Central Secretariat buildings, the new structure is designed to streamline administrative functioning by consolidating various ministries and departments currently operating from scattered locations across Delhi.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 spans an area of approximately 1.5 lakh square meters, including two basement levels and seven floors (Ground + 6 levels).

It will house several key government offices, including those of the Ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, MSME, DoPT, Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

The state-of-the-art complex integrates modern infrastructure with cutting-edge technology to support efficient and secure governance.

The new building will exemplify modern governance infrastructure featuring IT-ready and secure workspaces, ID card-based access controls, integrated electronic surveillance, and a centralised command system.

The facility will promote eco-consciousness through zero-discharge waste management, in-house solid waste processing, e-vehicle charging stations, and extensive use of recycled construction material.

Kartavya Bhavan-03 is designed to consume 30 per cent less energy compared to conventional office buildings.

It includes double-glazed facade windows to regulate indoor temperatures and reduce noise, LED lighting with occupancy sensors, energy-efficient lifts, and a centralised energy management system.

Solar panels installed on the rooftop will generate over 5.34 lakh units of electricity annually.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.