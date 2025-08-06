Kartavya Bhavan to boost administrative efficiency, end fragmented governance: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3 at Kartavya Path, a landmark moment in the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise India's administrative infrastructure and promote citizen-centric governance.

The newly inaugurated building is the first among several under the Common Central Secretariat project, envisioned as part of the Central Vista re-development plan.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister called the inauguration a “historic milestone” coming ahead of Independence Day and said it reflects a new chapter in the making of modern India.

“August, the month of revolution, has brought yet another historic milestone ahead of 15th August,” he said, adding that India is witnessing “key achievements associated with the making of a modern India.”

Referring to Kartavya Bhavan and other recent infrastructural additions like the new Parliament building, Bharat Mandapam, and Yashobhoomi, the Prime Minister said these developments are more than physical structures.

“In the Amrit Kaal, the policies shaping a developed India will be formulated in these very structures,” he noted. “In the coming decades, the nation’s trajectory will be determined from these institutions.”

He congratulated citizens and expressed gratitude to the engineers and Shramjeevis who contributed to building Kartavya Bhavan.

Explaining the name, PM Modi said it was chosen after deep contemplation.

“‘Kartavya Path’ and ‘Kartavya Bhavan’ echo the core spirit of India’s democracy and its Constitution,” he said, quoting the Bhagavad Gita to underscore the value of duty above gain.

“Kartavya is both the beginning and the destiny, bound by compassion and diligence… the thread of action, the companion of dreams, and the hope of resolutions,” he added.

He called Kartavya Bhavan “the sacred ground for realising the dreams of crores of Indian citizens".

PM Modi criticised the outdated infrastructure of ministries still operating from colonial-era buildings like Shastri Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan. He cited inefficiencies due to poor ventilation, insufficient space, and logistical challenges caused by scattered offices.

“It is difficult to imagine how an important ministry like the Ministry of Home Affairs has functioned for nearly 100 years from a single building with insufficient infrastructure,” he noted.

He pointed out that more than Rs 1,500 crore is being spent annually on rent for over 50 government offices spread across Delhi. The construction of Kartavya Bhavans, he said, will improve working conditions, reduce expenses, and enhance administrative efficiency.

“21st century India requires 21st century modern buildings… exemplary in terms of technology, security, and convenience,” he asserted.

Kartavya Bhavan -3 is a state-of-the-art office complex spread over 1.5 lakh sq. metres with two basements and seven floors. It will house key ministries such as Home Affairs, External Affairs, Petroleum, MSME, and Rural Development.

It features IT-ready and secure workspaces, advanced HVAC systems, rooftop solar panels, rainwater harvesting, waste recycling, e-vehicle charging stations, and targets a GRIHA-4 green rating.

“Kartavya Bhavan embodies a pro-people spirit and a pro-planet structure,” PM Modi said, adding, “The vision India is offering to the world is being adopted within the country as well.”

PM Modi also highlighted the wider impact of India’s development journey: “While Delhi has witnessed the construction of the new Parliament building, over 30,000 Panchayat Bhavans have been built across the nation… more than 300 new medical colleges, 90 new airports, and 1,300 Amrit Bharat railway stations are being developed.”

He reiterated that development is reaching every part of India, aligning with the government’s holistic vision for inclusive growth.

The Prime Minister spoke about administrative reforms over the past 11 years, including the elimination of over 1,500 obsolete laws and 40,000 compliance burdens.

He highlighted the impact of the JAM Trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile—which helped eliminate nearly 10 crore fake beneficiaries, saving Rs 4.3 lakh crore that is now being redirected towards genuine development programs. “India has developed a governance model that is transparent, sensitive, and citizen-centric,” he said.

PM Modi announced that the historic North and South Blocks will be converted into a public museum—Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya—to showcase India’s civilisational journey.

“Successful nations do not abandon their legacy but preserve it. India is advancing with the vision of ‘Vikas aur Virasat’,” he said.

The Prime Minister concluded by urging public servants to approach their work with dedication, mindfulness, and empathy.

“A file, a grievance, or an application may appear routine, but for someone, that piece of paper may represent their deepest hope,” he said.

He encouraged all officials to carry the spirit of Kartavya in every decision, recognising that their efforts directly impact millions of lives.

“India’s dreams of development are nurtured in the womb of responsibility,” he said.

Kartavya Bhavan-3 is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project and the broader administrative reform agenda aimed at improving inter-ministerial coordination and policy execution. It represents a major leap toward modern, efficient, and environmentally sustainable governance infrastructure.

