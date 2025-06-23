Karnataka govt medical college teacher accused of sexually harassing student

Shivamogga, (Karnataka), June 23 (IANS) A female medical student on Monday lodged a sexual harassment case against an Assistant Professor attached to a reputed government-run medical institute in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, police said.

The complaint was filed at the Shivamogga Women's Police Station. According to police, they have registered the case and commenced an investigation.

Police stated that the Assistant Professor has been absent from duty since the complaint was registered against him. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had faced sexual harassment charges three months earlier, too.

The accused Assistant Professor had been suspended for three months and resumed duty after the completion of his suspension period. More details regarding the latest case are yet to emerge.

The institute management has stated that an internal committee is already looking into the allegations. The report from this internal committee, along with the police investigation report, will be submitted to the government. The government will then initiate action in the case based on the findings of the report.

A Professor at the University of Mysore was booked for sexually harassing one of his Ph D students at his home in 2021. The Professor was caught red-handed by his wife.

The accused Professor had invited a student of his class to his house when his wife, also a professor, was not at home. When the wife returned home, suddenly the incident had come to light. The wife alleged that her husband had abused several of his students, and now he had been caught red-handed. She has brought the incident to the notice of the Vice-Chancellor. The case was investigated by the Jayalaxmipuram police.

An Assistant Professor at a College of Agriculture in Haveri district was arrested in 2021 for allegedly sexually harassing a student and threatening her. The incident came to light after the accused’s wife attacked the woman. The case was investigated by the Ranebennur rural police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.