Karisma Kapoor joins Ranbir and Kareena as they unite with family

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor offered a heartwarming glimpse into the Kapoor family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Karisma, who has 8.4 million followers on her Instagram, shared a series of heartwarming pictures that showcased the family's joyful gathering for such an auspicious occasion.

Karisma shared the photos along with the caption, “Modaks and Memories”.

In the family photo, sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor can be seen with their father and mother, veteran actor Randhir and Babita Kapoor

The picture also featured Taimur, Jeh, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha, Aadar Jain, his fiancé Alekha Advani, Armaan Jain, his better half Anissa Malhotra with their son Rana who gathered at the Kapoor residence to celebrate the festival of prosperity.

Another adorable picture shared by the 'Zubeidaa' fame actress featured Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, and Alekha Jain standing with the younger Kapoor family members, Taimur, Jeh, Raha, and Rana which wonderfully captured the unbreakable bond between them. Ranbir was seen adorably looking at her daughter Raha while Karisma

In other snapshots, Karisma shared a picture of herself in a traditional outfit along with a picture of numerous modaks kept together.

Meanwhile, actress Alia Bhatt and actor Saif Ali Khan did not join the festivities as both are lined up with their simultaneous upcoming releases.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her action-thriller titled ‘Jigra’ helmed by Vasan Bala. The film also features Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Rahul Ravindran and Rahul Nanda in crucial roles. The film is scheduled for its grand release on October 12, 2024.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is all set to feature in the Jr NTR-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’ helmed by Koratala Siva. The film marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan along with actress Janhvi Kapoor who will be playing the love interest of Jr. NTR in the film.

The film’s music has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography has been executed by R. Rathnavelu. ‘Devara: Part 1’ is all set for its theatrical release on September 27, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

