Kareena celebrates mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, calls her ‘coolest Gangsta’

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in the theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, is celebrating the birthday of her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. She shared a picture of herself with the veteran actress. In the picture, both of them can be seen in comfortable clothing.

She wrote in the caption, “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best”.

Sharmila is the mother of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, and was a leading star of her generation.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016. Their second son Jehangir was born on February 21, 2021.

Earlier, the actress attended the Red Sea Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. She also took to her Instagram, and dropped several pictures from her visit to the film festival. She wrote in the caption, “Red Sea International Film Festival opening night #RedSealFF24 #RedSealFF #TheNewHomeOfFilm @redseafilm”.

Prior to this, the actress had shared a photo of herself relaxing by the poolside with her pet dog Elvis. The actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a candid click where she was seen soaking up the sun, enjoying quality time with her furry friend.

She wrote in the caption, “Say Hi to Elvis”, followed by heart emoji. In the picture, Bebo was seen lounging comfortably by the pool, her pet dog by her side, as they basked in the warmth of the day. Though the actress didn’t show her face, only her legs were visible in the picture.

