PM Modi to launch Bima Sakhi scheme to empower women in Haryana

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on December 9 to launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion.

According to a PMO statement, the launch at the historic city of Panipat is an initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who have passed Class X.

They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness, it said.

After training, these women can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC. The Prime Minister will also distribute appointment Certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal.

The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore.

The University will have one College of Horticulture for Graduate and Post-Graduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticulture disciplines. It will work towards crop diversification and world-class research for the development of horticulture technologies.

The Prime Minister will first travel to Jaipur and at 10.30 a.m., inaugurate the 'Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024' at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC). After this, he will travel to Panipat in neighbouring Haryana.

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held from December 9-11 is 'Replete, Responsible, Ready'. The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led Startups among others. Eight Country sessions will also be held during the Summit with participating countries on themes like 'Water Management for Livable Cities', 'Versatility of Industries- manufacturing and beyond' and 'Trade & Tourism'.

Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also be held. The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, Country Pavilions, and Startups Pavilion, among others. Over 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organisations will participate in the Summit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.