Karanvir Bohra to play cop, convey 'essence of negativity' in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actor Karanvir Bohra, who is all set to portray a cop in the show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein', shared how his character embodies a sense of negativity that will bring turmoil into the lives of the drama's lead characters.

Speaking about his entry into the show, Karanvir, who is known for his roles in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?', shared: "In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein', I will be portraying the character of a cop named Bhavar Patil, also known as Bajirao. This is the first time I'll be essaying such a character; he will have an essence of negativity that will create turmoil in Ishaan and Savi's lives."

"My character has different layers, which I am excited to explore," added Karanvir.

The show stars Shakti Arora as Ishaan, Bhavika Sharma as Savi, and Sumit Singh as Reeva.

The current track shows Ishaan and Savi taking a divorce, which Harini (Ankita Khare) is unaware of.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween.

It airs at 8 p.m. on StarPlus.

Meanwhile, Karanvir last featured as Viraj Dobriyal in the show 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'. He also starred in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum', and participated in 'Lock Upp 1'.

