Karan Tacker spends a heartwarming Sunday with his 'fav boy'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) This Sunday, actor Karan Tacker melted hearts with an Instagram reel that’s equal parts sunshine, serenity, and soul. He offered his InstaFam a rare peek into his bond with his “fav boy”.

Karan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a breezing video of a boat ride with his father. Set against the calming backdrop of the sea, Karan was seen dressed casually and flashing that signature smile. With a serene sunset, he looked completely at peace as the two shared quiet laughs and heartfelt conversations.

“Out at sea with the man who taught me how to navigate life," Karan captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis, calling it a refreshing glimpse into the actor’s off-screen life.

On the work front, Karan is all set to star as Gaurav Tiwari in the much-awaited web series "Bhay." The show is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Indian paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari, who dedicated his life to uncovering the mysteries of the unseen. Gaurav Tiwari was found dead of asphyxiation at his Dwarka home on 7th July 2016. While his death has been ruled out as suicide, a lot of people do not agree with the conclusion.

Sharing titbits about his role as Gaurav Tiwari, Karan said, "I'm thrilled about stepping into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari; it has been one of the most immersive and joyful experiences of my career. His life was a fascinating blend of science and spirituality, belief and skepticism and his thought of “knowledge cancels fear” is what drew me to do this show Bhay is an exploration of the unknown and a tribute to a man who dedicated himself to unveiling the mysteries that lie beyond our understanding and helping out so people form the beyond Bringing this story to life has been both exciting and humbling, and I can’t wait for audiences to embark on this chilling journey with us."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.