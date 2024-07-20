Karan Kundrra concerned about unemployment in India, dodges question on 'Bigg Boss OTT3'

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Karan Kundrra has recently voiced his concerns about the unemployment issue in the country, sharing how such topics are more important, than focusing on reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss’.

A video that is doing the rounds on the internet shows Karan, who was the second runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’, discussing the unemployment issue with the paparazzi.

When asked about the ongoing 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Karan, who was sitting in his car, responded in a disappointed tone: “To be very honest, this is not very important. Do you know India me kitni badi bade problems chal rahi hain, employment ko lekar, so those things are more important, than all these shit yaar.”

The current season of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' features contestants such as journalist Deepak Chaurasia, actors Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Makbul, social media influencers Sana Sultan Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Lovekesh Kataria, and the couple Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik.

The show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Karan made his acting debut in 2009 with Ekta Kapoor's TV show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. He has since appeared in shows like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum', 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'.

He has also hosted reality shows such as 'MTV Roadies', 'MTV Love School', 'Dance Deewane Juniors', and 'Temptation Island India'.

Currently, Karan is featured in 'Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment', a cooking-based show airing on Colors.

On the personal front, Karan is in a romantic relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash.

