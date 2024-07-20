Marriage with Sania Mirza? Here is Shami's Response!

Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has finally addressed the rumours involving him and tennis star Sania Mirza.

In a recent interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, Shami was asked about the rumours and he blasted those responsible for circulating such news online. The fast bowler asked people to refrain from spreading lies on social media and even said that although such memes may provide entertainment, they can also be harmful. "I urge everyone to be responsible with social media and refrain from spreading such unfounded news," he said.

"It is weird and done purposely for some lame fun. But what can be done? If I open my phone, I see those memes. But I would only like to say that I think memes are made for fun, but if they are related to someone's life, then you must think carefully before sharing such things. These people share from unverified pages and get away by saying anything and everything."

"But I would like to say one thing - if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people, and upgrade yourself. Then I will believe that you are a good person," Shami added.

Earlier, Sania Mirza's father also responded and denied the rumours.