Karan Johar welcomes former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to India

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to India. The director penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram stories.

KJo wrote, "Thrilled to welcome former UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to India for IIFA! Exciting to have global sports icons experience our culture."

He further informed, "And the action doesn't stop there - Anthony's team faces Rana Daggubatti's fighters in a Hyderabad showdown on March 7! Wishing both teams luck- this will be one for the books! See you at IIFA!"

For the unversed, IIFA will be celebrating its silver jubilee in Jaipur this year. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be taking charge as the host for the award ceremony. Talking about hosting the prestigious awards, the Dharma head said that his heart swells with pride and gratitude as IIFA celebrates 25 years of global unity.

Karan Johar shared, "Hosting IIFA Awards has always been an incredible experience, but having the privilege to host IIFA’s global stage for the fourth time feels truly humbling and special. This year, as IIFA celebrates its glorious 25 years of cinematic brilliance and global unity, my heart swells with pride and gratitude. Jaipur, Rajasthan with its majestic beauty and rich cultural heritage, couldn’t be a more fitting venue for this momentous Silver Jubilee celebration. The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) is so much more than an awards show—it’s a heartfelt celebration of Indian cinema and its global impact. Being part of this historic milestone is an honour I will cherish forever."

On a different note, Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

Elated by the news, KJo re-shared their announcement post on his Instagram story, and penned “Love you both so much!!! This is just the best and most heartening news !! So excited for both of you."

He shared another Insta story saying, “Love love love you!!!!! @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani am so excited for both of you! Welcome to the best world of parenting."

